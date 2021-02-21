Lionel Messi Sets Another Record in Barcelona

Dark clouds continue to hang over Camp Nou after the club suffered a humiliating defeat in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. This reignited rumours that the football superstar will leave Barcelona this season.

Lionel Messi has set a new record in Barcelona. The 33-year-old beat another Barcelona legend Xavi in La Liga appearances after performing in a game against Cadiz. The Argentine has now played in 506 games for Barcelona. Not only did he set a new record for the club, but he also scored a goal (spoiler alert: it didn’t help Barcelona win the game).

However, Messi is far from beating Real Betis' Joaquin, who holds the record for the highest number of appearances in La Liga. The 39-year-old midfielder has played in 567 games for his club. To beat that record, Messi needs to sign another contract with Barcelona and stay at Camp Nou for at least one season.

Speaking of Messi’s contract, Joan Laporta, one of the leading candidates to become the club’s new president, said he would do "everything possible" to persuade the Argentine not to leave.

The Spaniard admitted, however, that in order for Messi to stay, Barcelona needs to win titles.

"Lionel Messi wants to win with Barcelona, I’ll do my best to keep him, there are some clubs really interested in signing him. Leo wants to win titles, not just to earn money", Laporta told Sky Sports.

The game against Cadiz ended in a draw. Barcelona now has 47 points and trail 8 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid; however, the latter has played one game less. Still, the club has chances to win La Liga this season, something that can’t be said about the Champions League, where they suffered a crushing defeat by Paris Saint-Germain during the first game in the 8th finals.

Messi previously said he won’t make a decision about his future at Camp Nou until he has a conversation with the club’s new president. Elections for Barcelona’s new president will be held next month.