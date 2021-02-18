Watch Serena Williams Get Teary-Eyed After Japan's Naomi Osaka Stunned Her in Australian Open Semi

Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned America's Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday.
World no.3 Osaka smashed Serena in straight sets to win 6-3 6-4, ending the 23-time Grand Slam winner's bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.
During the post match conference, 39-year-old Serena broke down into tears while talking to the media before walking out.
While answering a question about her future, she said: “I don't know, I'm done” and left.
It was the first time Serena lost a semi-final at the Australian Open.
Meanwhile, three-time Slam champion Osaka is enjoying a 20-match unbeaten run and she's never lost in a Slam final so the odds are stacked in her favour as she prepares to face either American Jennifer Brady or Czech Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final.
