F1 Champion Fernando Alonso Is 'Conscious and Well' After Being Knocked of Bicycle by Car Driver

Formula One star Fernando Alonso has been hospitalised after being knocked off a bicycle by a car in Switzerland.
The Spanish driver's Alpine team — Renault's rebranded racing marque — said he was doing well after Thursday's accident, but Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that he suffered broken bones.
"Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning," a team statement said.
Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/ateZJHITxj— Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2021
The Gazzetta reported that Alonso was training on his bike near Lugano when the accident happened. It said he was taken to a nearby hospital where preliminary X-rays indicated fractures, and questioned whether he would be able to drive by the time the F1 championship kicks off in Bahrain on March 28.
The driver has been preparing to make his comeback to Formula One after a two-year hiatus, since quitting the McClaren team in 2019.
In August 2018, Alonso walked away from a crash in the first turn of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, after his McClaren was shunted by Nico Hulkenberg's Renault and flew over the top of Charles Leclerc's Sauber.
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2018
