Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp ‘Frustrated’ After £100 Mln Kalidou Koulibaly Move Blocked

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is “growing frustrated” with the club’s transfer policy after the top brass blocked a £100 mln move for a defender, reports suggest.
The owners of Fenway Sports Group, however, believe they have gone “above and beyond” amid the current financial climate, The Sun reported on Tuesday.
Klopp was left upset after the club failed to move for Napoli centreback Kalidou Koulibaly last month.
The German “made it clear” he wanted the player but the £100 mln ($138 mln) price tag the Serie A side slapped on his head was too much for Liverpool. Klopp believes a club the size of Liverpool should have done more to sign Koulibaly.
Liverpool instead moved for 20-year-old Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke and Ben Davies, 25, from Preston to solve their defensive woes in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.
