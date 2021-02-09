Watch Tom Brady Cover Up Nike Logo at Super Bowl LV Trophy Presentation

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught unawares for a brief moment during the Super Bowl 2021 trophy presentation after winning his seventh championship.
The 43-year-old Under Armor sponsored athlete was sporting a Nike undershirt as his image was being aired on the huge screen in the Raymond James Stadium.
February 8, 2021
When the quarterback looked up, he quickly covered up the Nike logo with his championship T-shirt.
Brady was the first quarterback to sign a contract with Under Armour.
Nike has been NFL’s official provider since 2012, when it replaced Reebok. The company provides the league’s teams with kits and other equipment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)