Watch Cory Sandhagen KO Frankie Edgar With Flying Knee at UFC Fight Night 184

A video of 2021's most explosive UFC KO so far is doing the rounds online. It shows Saturday's fight between Frankie Edgar (23-9-1) and Cory Sandhagen (14-2) at Las Vegas' Apex Centre.
As Edgar lines Sandhagen up, the latter suddenly launches through the air and lands his knee square on Edgar's face, rendering him instantly unconscious. Ouch.
Sandhagen is considered one of the best fighters in the Bantamweight division, with only one loss in the UFC.
Edgar made his bantamweight debut last August when he defeated Pedro Munhoz in one of 2020's best fights.
