Lionel Messi 'Tired' of Always Being Linked With Paris Saint-Germain, Report Says

Ever since the football superstar announced his decision to quit Barcelona, not a day goes by without rumours about where the Argentine will resurface. Obviously only moneybag teams such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, owned by wealthy sheikhs, are among the favourites to sign Messi, whose buyout clause stands at $825 million.

Lionel Messi is "tired" of constantly being linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Marca reports without citing any sources. According to the newspaper, the Argentine is growing frustrated by the number of reports linking him to the French club, especially when Barca is set to face PSG in the 8th finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Marca writes that Messi made it clear that he will decide whether he will stay at Camp Nou at the end of this year’s football season, which is when his contract with Barca expires and he will be a free agent again.

Morevover, according to the newspaper, the Argentine is waiting until the club’s new president is appointed and will not “listen to any offers” until he has a conversation with the new boss. Marca says that Messi is concerned about how the club will function under the new president rather than money.

The previous chief, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has reportedly been blamed by former and current players for the club’s misfortunes. Messi himself described his reign as a disaster and said he “lied” to him over several years.

And the GOAT Goes to…

The news comes a day after PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria, who played with Messi on the Argentine national team, said there is a big chance that Messi will continue his career in France Ligue 1.

When asked whether Messi would join him in Paris, Di Maria said: "I hope so. There's a big chance. We have to be calm and to let things develop."

This prompted an angry response from Barcelona’s manager Ronald Koeman and several club officials. Koeman accused the midfielder of a lack of respect.

"It is not fair, I do not think it is respectful towards Barca to speak like that of a player who is ours. So many people from PSG talk a lot about Leo, who plays for Barca", the manager said.

The Argentine GOAT (greatest of all time) has been linked to numerous clubs – Manchester United, Juventus (where he would be reunited with another football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo). But only rich clubs such as PSG and Manchester City would have a realistic chance of nabbing Messi. The latter is reportedly ready to offer a 10-year contract to the Argentine.