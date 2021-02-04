Register
13:00 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

    Barcelona Manager Ronald Koeman Says He's Not Confident Lionel Messi Will Stay at Camp Nou

    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Relations between the Argentine and the club soured over the past year due to feuds with Barcelona's president and staff. The superstar even filed a transfer request that was subsequently rejected by the club. The situation appears to have improved under the new manager, but rumours about Messi's exit continue unabated.

    Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has broken his silence about Lionel Messi's future at Camp Nou. In an interview with famous English forward Alan Shearer for the magazine The Athletic, the Dutchman said he still doesn't see the Argentine in another club's jersey, but noted he's unsure that Messi wants to sign another contract with the club.

    "I'm not confident about that. I'm hopeful, yes, about this because he's still a great player and he's still winning matches for us, for the team. I'm enjoying being his coach, if you look at his qualities every day in the training sessions, it's incredible. Of course, he came as a young kid to Barcelona. And I still don't see Leo Messi in another shirt other than the Barca shirt".

    Koeman also touched on Barceona's financial misfortunes. Spanish earlier media reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic the club's total debt has now exceeded the $1 billion mark and speculated that Barca is on the verge of bankruptcy. Koeman appeared to confirm the rumours, saying Barcelona can't invest in new players.

    "Barcelona has the most problems from COVID-19. There is no public, there are no tourists in Barcelona who will spend money to buy shirts and to go to the museum, to visit the stadium and all those kind of things. And that's really, really tough for the club. We cannot sign new players", Koeman told the Atlantic.

    The development comes as TalkSport reported that Barcelona's officials were responsible for the leak of Messi's contract. At the end of January, the newspaper El Mundo revealed that the four-year contract he signed in 2017 was worth more than $665 million.

    European football expert Andy Brassell claims Barca's officials deliberately leaked the details of Messi's contract in order to shift the blame for the club's financial problems.

    "Someone has leaked this to prove that the club can't keep Messi, and it's not in their best interests, and I guess to shift some of the blame onto him. A bit like Kobe Bryant in his final years at the Lakers. Maybe that's why they can't regenerate the team and put it all on that one man and his relationship with money", Brassel told TalkSport.

    Barcelona has denied "any responsibility for the publication of this document" and said it would sue the newspaper.

    Messi's contract expires this summer. In December 2020, the forward said he still doesn't know whether he will stay at Camp Nou. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the clubs ready to shell out for the football superstar, although sports pundits also named Manchester United and Juventus as possible contenders.

    Related:

    Argentinian TV Channel Releases Footage of Maradona Just Days Before His Death
    Legendary Liverpool Defender Reveals His Best Player Pick in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Leo Messi Debate
    Tags:
    Barcelona, football, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse