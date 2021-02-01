Fans Enjoy Klopp's Reaction to Mohamed Salah’s Goal

The northern side achieved their victory in London Stadium thanks to Mohamed Salah and Giorginio Wijnaldum collectively scoring three goals.
Just before the first goal by Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp replaced James Milner with Curtis Jones.
Soon, Curtis played a crucial role in aiding Salah to score one more goal. Moments after the second goal, Klopp turned to Milner and gave his footballer one of famous bear hugs.
Reds fans really enjoyed Kloop’s reaction.
Probably the cutest Klopp - Milner moment ever 😂❤️— Hardik Nagar (@hardikreds17) January 31, 2021
Love them both so much 🥰
Love Salah, love Milner, love Klopp!— 30 Years Red (@30YearsRed) January 31, 2021
That was all brilliant!#WHULIV
Love that goal, but love that Klopp-Milner celebration even more.— Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 31, 2021
Finally, in the 87th minute, West Ham's Craig Dawson scored a goal in extra time.
Liverpool have 40 points and are in third in the Premier League and West Ham have 35 points and are fifth.
