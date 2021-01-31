Legendary Liverpool Defender Reveals His Best Player Pick in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Leo Messi Debate

Famed Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has weighed in on arguably the greatest rivalry of modern football: who's a better player - Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

Jamie Carragher has never hidden that he considers Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to be a stronger player than Juventus' ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Messi, I’ve never changed that,” Carragher said as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “I think I’m with the majority on that.”

Nonetheless he respects Ronaldo for a number of reasons:

“I think I have possibly more respect for Ronaldo and the reason I say that is because he has got unbelievable talent but his mentality, his focus, his work rate has made him what he is, or get him to where he is, has taken him to another level,” he stressed.

“Whenever you think he’s finished or Messi’s done something amazing, he comes back with something again and again and again,” he added.

Carragher went on to explain in detail why Lionel Messi is personally more unique to him than Ronaldo. The reason is trivial and on the surface, nevertheless, many people forget about it:

“What I would say is Ronaldo does things that other players can do but he does them more often,” the retired defender added. “He scores more goals but I think Messi does things that other players can’t do.”

​Ronaldo and Messi having won a combined 11 Ballon d'Or and FIFA Ballon d'Or awards (six times - Messi, five - Ronaldo), are considered not only the best players of their time, but of all time. They are among the most titled footballers. Both the Argentinean and the Portuguese have regularly crossed the 50-goal hurdle in one season. Both footballers have scored over 700 goals so far in their professional careers.