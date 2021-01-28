'Shaq Does Not Mess Around': Basketball Legend Creates His Own Super Bowl Pre-Game Show

Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal slammed Super Bowl pre-game coverage as super lame and announced "The Shaq Bowl", inviting his famous friends to join the event.
"With everyone home this year, we're gonna do something that's fun and entertaining for the people," Shaq told TMZ Sports. "I got a crazy line-up, bunch of my close friends - it's gonna feature athletes, celebrities, superstar-artists across two teams competing in fun and viral challenges".
Shaq's pre-game line-up to get everyone in the mood to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, include: basketball player - Tim Tebow; football player - Ezekiel Elliott; DJ - Diplo; wrestler - The Miz; actor - Anthony Anderson; rappers - Nelly and Offse and many others. The entertainment will be live-streamed on 7 February from a custom-built Shaq Bowl stadium in Tampa, and will appear on various platforms including LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.
According to TMZ, Shaq has promised Dodgeball, a Tug-of-war, and even a hot-wing challenge.
