Khabib Reveals His 'Future Career' Choice, and It's Not Fighting

Russian former MMA fighter and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has jokingly revealed a career that he is ready to pursue.
The Russian fighter of Dagestani origin published a video on Instagram of himself jogging and said that he was preparing for his football debut and was ready to accept offers.
Nurmagomedov announced last October that he would quit from the UFC. After attending UFC 257, which took place last week, the Russian fighter reiterated his intention not to be part of the promotion.
He, at the same time, has slammed his all-time rival Conor McGregor, who was beaten at that event by Dustin Poirier, for his preparation to a potential fight.
