Dustin Poirier Victorious at UFC 257 After Knocking Out McGregor - Photos, Video

American professional mixed martial artist Dustin Poirier has defeated the Irish UFC legend "Notorious" Conor McGregor. The lightweight bout wrapped up in Poirier's favour after a technical knockout in the second round.
Speaking after his defeat, the Irishman said that he has no intent of terminating his career, assuring reporters that he would work on his mistakes and get back into the octagon this year.
The 32-year-old fighter's clash with Poirier comes roughly a year after his fight with Donald Cerrone, which he won by a TKO.
In summer 2020, McGregor said he would be retiring from fighting, but agreed to a matchup with Poirier nevertheless.
