Japanese Gov't Privately Concludes Tokyo Olympics Must Be Canceled Over COVID-19 - Reports

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult ... Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen," a source in the Japanese ruling coalition told The Times, speaking about the cancellation of the games.
The International Olympic Committee said in late March that the 2020 Summer Olympics would be postponed for a year over the pandemic. Currently, the games are scheduled for July 23-August 8.
In November last year, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach that despite COVID-19, the Olympic Games will take place as planned.
In a packed schedule that involves 33 sports, 50 disciplines and 339 activities, the event was anticipated to be one of the biggest, as it would have hosted 10,000 competitors.
