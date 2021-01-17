Messi 'Happy' With Barcelona and Will Make Every Effort to Stay, Club's Presidential Hopeful Says

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi wants to continue playing for Barcelona FC as long as he gets a suitable offer, Joan Laporta, who is running for the president's seat at the club, told Diario Sport.
"I see him more and more happy, he is enjoying it. I know that he wants to stay and I know that he will do everything in his power to stay as long as the club can offer him an offer that suits him," he was quoted as saying.
The football star made headlines in August 2020 when he notified the club of his intent to terminate the contract. However, he later confirmed he would stay "no matter how much he wanted to go".
Messi made his debut with Barcelona's first team in 2004 and has been playing for the club ever since. Together with the club, the Argentinian won La Liga ten times, the Spanish Cup six times, and the Champions League four times. He is the six-time Golden Ball winner and is considered by many as the all-time best.
All comments
Show new comments (0)