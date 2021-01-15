Ex-Manchester United Striker Wayne Rooney Ends Career to Become Derby County Manager

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has been appointed full-time manager of Derby County, the Championship club said on Friday.
"To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone in involved in the club and all our fans. My staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club," Rooney said following the decision.
Previously, Rooney had been managing the club on an interim basis while also playing for Derby.
The club has confirmed that 35-year-old Rooney has agreed a deal until 2023.
