Register
12:41 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Paul Pogba wheels away after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Burnley on 12 January 2021

    Manchester United Take on Liverpool, Hoping to Stay on Top of Premier League and Avoid COVID Curse

    © AP Photo / Clive Brunskil
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081764715_0:0:3146:1770_1200x675_80_0_0_2f564fa3f4559967c5cff6f4a78c91cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202101141081765553-manchester-united-take-on-liverpool-hoping-to-stay-on-top-of-premier-league-and-avoid-covid-curse/

    Manchester United have won 13 Premier League titles in their traditional red shirts and white shorts but they wore their third kit - the so-called “zebra shirts” at Burnley, where Paul Pogba scored the only goal. United face champions Liverpool at the weekend.

    The Red Devils are three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table going into the match on Sunday, 17 January.

    Whoever wins on Sunday, they will be under orders not to breach coronavirus protocols or risk sanctions.

    ​The Premier League is urging players not to hug after goals and avoid handshakes or swapping shirts.

    Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told clubs: "We are fortunate to be able to continue to play and bring our competition to fans at home and around the world. This brings justified additional scrutiny and the Premier League must take the lead in setting the right example to follow."

    Solskjaer said after the Burnley game on Tuesday: "We'll do our best to keep with the guidelines because we all want football to carry on safely."

    ​When United beat Burnley it was the first time they had been top of the Premier League since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson retired after leading them to the title.

    Ferguson was replaced by a succession of managers - David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho - but they all struggled to replicate his success and the championship was won by Manchester City, Chelsea, Leicester City and last season United’s arch-rivals Liverpool, their first ever Premier League title.

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a former United player and cult hero, was appointed as manager in December 2018 after Mourinho was sacked.

    ​After a dream start to his Old Trafford managerial career, Solskjaer’s team flattered to deceive last season but improved massively after signing Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

    They started this season poorly and there was even rumours that Solskjaer would be fired but United have turned things around and gone on a great run of 11 games without defeat, including thrilling comeback victories at Southampton and Sheffield United.

    ​A Norwegian reporter asked Solskjaer this week: "If I had asked you three months ago, honestly, would you have dared to dream that Manchester United could travel as league leaders to Anfield in January?"

    The United manager replied: "Well, I'm a dreamer you know. So... I dreamt about having this job too, and I've got it now. And there weren't many who believe that either. But you yourself need to have faith."

    Liverpool won the title last season at a canter - they ended the season 18 points ahead of Manchester City, with United a further 15 points back - but they have stuttered a bit this year, losing 7-2 to Aston Villa in October and suffering a 1-0 defeat at Southampton in their last match.

    Mario Cacciottolo, a Manchester United fan who lives in Malta, said he believed the game at Anfield on Sunday will end in a draw.

    ​Mr Cacciottolo told Sputnik: "United are in much better shape these days but the defence is still too porous, as we saw in the recent Carabao Cup game against Manchester City. Eric Bailly’s re-emergence has actually tightened things up a bit and he can be an excellent defender at times, but his injury record over the past few seasons is terrible and that’s not going to suddenly improve."
    As for the Premier League title, he said: "I’d say City are favourites. They’ve got a better defence and have kept themselves in the race without (striker) Sergio Aguero. Now he’s coming back they can only get stronger and right now it seems like they’ll be the eventual winners."

    City are four points behind United, having beaten Brighton 1-0 on Wednesday night.

    Mr Cacciottolo added: "If United can sign two or three good players this summer and back them up with all the academy talent coming through then next season could be when United maintain a consistent league challenge."

    Tags:
    English Premier League, coronavirus, COVID-19, Liverpool FC, Manchester United
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse