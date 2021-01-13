Red Devils Fans Can't Keep Calm as Manchester United Top Premier League Table

Manchester United reached the top of the Premier League table thanks to a deflected volley by Paul Pogba that helped them beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.
Pogba's goal came in the 71st minute of the game when teammate Marcus Rashford found him at the edge of the "D" (penalty arc) with an excellent cross from the right. The Frenchman blasted a volley that took a deflection off Burnley defender Matt Lowton to beat Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.
The victory takes United to 36 points from 17 games, three points clear of second place Liverpool. The two sides are set to clash at Anfield on Sunday.
United needed only one point at the start of the game to move to the top. This is the first time Manchester United has topped the table at this stage of the season since Sir Alex Ferguson's title-winning 2012-13 side.
After the victory, Manchester United fans were all over the place and expressed their happiness on social media.
Top of the league. Already won my day. ✌#ManUtd— Haroon (@HaroonRsheed) January 13, 2021
We the Man United fans right now 😂😂— 𝙎𝙠𝙮𝘾𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙓𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 💧 (@Skykidd1) January 12, 2021
Pogba save the day🎉#BURMUN #OleOut pic.twitter.com/xMO0Ay24bj
Cherish the moments that ccomes after a long time ❤️ #GGMU #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/VUxp39FGbd— smashash (@smashash147) January 13, 2021
Happy with this morning.— #GlazersOut (@Whats4_T_MattyD) January 13, 2021
Not excited.
Massively long way to go.
Title race is on.
Don't overreact tonight cos Liverpool could send us back to earth, hopefully the boys read it that way also.
Enjoy, and move on.#ManUtd
What a Goal from Man of the Match, Paul Pogba and a fantastic Celebration to send Manutd top of the premier league after Matchday 17.— Kayode Dave Ogunbameru (@kayogunbameru) January 12, 2021
Still a long way to go in the seaaon but atleast we are Winter Champions 😄#BURMUN #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/53QNlMAxHT
All comments
Show new comments (0)