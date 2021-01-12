Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil Reveals His Favourite in 'Messi v Ronaldo' Race

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has spoken out about the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry and taken sides with Ronaldo, who used to be his Real Madrid teammate, admitting that the Portuguese has always been the best wherever he played.
At the same time, the German midfielder praised Messi as one of the best footballers who ever played in Spain.
January 11, 2021
Having played side by side for almost four years, Ozil and Ronaldo formed a creative duo, as the German attacking midfielder contributed 27 assists to Ronaldo.
The 32-year-old player has intensified his activities on Twitter, revealing never-before-seen details on his career, since March 2020, when he last appeared for Arsenal against West Ham United.
The German midfielder has since made no appearances since having refused to take a 12.5 per cent pay cut during the suspension of the English Premier League because of COVID-19.
