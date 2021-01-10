Register
23:38 GMT10 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A photo of the UFC fighter Conor McGregor posted on his official Twitter on January 9, 2021

    UFC's Conor McGregor Adds Boxing to His Training Routine Ahead of Bout With Poirier

    © Photo : Twitter / @TheNotoriousMMA
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0a/1081724354_0:0:1665:936_1200x675_80_0_0_6e009f672531b6bed0d3559e22254ee6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202101101081724213-ufcs-conor-mcgregor-adds-boxing-to-his-training-routine-ahead-of-bout-with-poirier/

    The Irishman is preparing for a non-title lightweight rematch with his former rival, American Dustin Poirier, which will be McGregor's first bout since a TKO win over Donald Cerrone a year ago. The fight is expected to take place on January 24 on Fight island in the UAE.

    The Beast, Conor McGregor, 32, seems to have made a slight but noticeable change to his UFC training camp, apparently with an eye on a future fight, as he recently brought in a professional boxing coach, Dylan Moran, The Daily Star reported Sunday.

    Moran is in the Irishman's camp after moving from Portugal to Dublin and now to Dubai, as well as Crumlin Boxing Club coach Phil Sutcliffe from McGregor's home town.

    It is less than two weeks before McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. And his nutritionist is getting the fighter in the "best shape of his life", according to McGregor's constant boasts on social media.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

    The UFC star does have experience in the boxing ring, as he lost to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. Yet it seems that the defeat has not deterred him from boxing, as McGregor has been sharing images of him throwing some powerful punches in sparring.

    Moran also shared images on his social media pages after their sparring session.

    It is expected that McGregor will later take on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, 42, in the ring, so his boxing training will further increase his fitness. In autumn, Pacquiao confirmed that the fight will take place some time in 2021, and he himself failed to beat Mayweather back in 2015.

    In June last year, McGregor said he was fully withdrawing from fighting, one of many such statements he has made over the years. Though, as it happens, he later agreed to participate in a rematch with Poirier.

    Related:

    ‘Respect and Condolences’: Conor McGregor, Badou Jack React to Nurmagomedov Ending His UFC Career
    YouTuber-Boxer Jake Paul Unleashes Expletive-Filled Rant, Calls Out 'Washed-Up' Conor McGregor
    Khamzat Chimaev Pledges to Smash 'Chicken' McGregor as Irish Fighter Has Spat With Khabib's Manager
    McGregor’s Coach Ready to Bet His ‘Soul’ That Irishman Would Defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in Rematch
    Tags:
    boxing, fighting, fighter, Fight, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), UFC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
    US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse