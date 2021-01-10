UFC's Conor McGregor Adds Boxing to His Training Routine Ahead of Bout With Poirier

The Irishman is preparing for a non-title lightweight rematch with his former rival, American Dustin Poirier, which will be McGregor's first bout since a TKO win over Donald Cerrone a year ago. The fight is expected to take place on January 24 on Fight island in the UAE.

The Beast, Conor McGregor, 32, seems to have made a slight but noticeable change to his UFC training camp, apparently with an eye on a future fight, as he recently brought in a professional boxing coach, Dylan Moran, The Daily Star reported Sunday.

Moran is in the Irishman's camp after moving from Portugal to Dublin and now to Dubai, as well as Crumlin Boxing Club coach Phil Sutcliffe from McGregor's home town.

It is less than two weeks before McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. And his nutritionist is getting the fighter in the "best shape of his life", according to McGregor's constant boasts on social media.

The UFC star does have experience in the boxing ring, as he lost to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. Yet it seems that the defeat has not deterred him from boxing, as McGregor has been sharing images of him throwing some powerful punches in sparring.

Moran also shared images on his social media pages after their sparring session.

It is expected that McGregor will later take on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, 42, in the ring, so his boxing training will further increase his fitness. In autumn, Pacquiao confirmed that the fight will take place some time in 2021, and he himself failed to beat Mayweather back in 2015.

‼️✅ Statement from Manny Pacquiao‘s office: "For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 26, 2020

In June last year, McGregor said he was fully withdrawing from fighting, one of many such statements he has made over the years. Though, as it happens, he later agreed to participate in a rematch with Poirier.