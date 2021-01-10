Putting a Team Together: Khabib and Ronaldo Caught Chatting

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was caught having a FaceTime call with MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. A team-mate of the UFC lightweight champion, fighter Islam Makachev, posted a clip of Nurmagomedov chatting with Ronaldo, adding a disclaimer, saying "Damn, he's putting together a serious team", hinting at Khabib's recent meeting with Dutch football manager Clarence Seedorf.
Khabib and Ronaldo FaceTiming.— The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 9, 2021
One legend with another. 🤝pic.twitter.com/xV1FANOgxU
Ronaldo and Khabib are known for their friendship: previously, the football star congratulated Nurmagomedov after his successful lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje. At the same time, the MMA fighter is a huge Real Madrid fan, and Ronaldo was one of the most important players in the club, playing there in 2009-2018.
All comments
Show new comments (0)