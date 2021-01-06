Watch: Racer ten Brinke Unharmed After 'Mega' Crash During Dakar 2021

Dutchman Bernhard ten Brinke is out of the 2021 Dakar Rally after Tuesday’s major crash in the desert of Saudi Arabia. During Stage 3 of the race near Wadi ad-Dawasir, ten Brinke’s Toyota Hilux rolled four times at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour (99.4 mph), he wrote on Twitter.
The post captioned the video of his car, turned on one side, which looks totally smashed.
We’ve had a mega crash, 160 km/ph and 4 rolls😬😢 #Dakar2021 #dakarrally #dakarcrash @tcolsoul @dakar @eurolbv @fia @ToyotaNL @HSFLogistics @tricorpworkwear @RTLGP @RTL7 @RTLnieuws @NUnl @overdriveracing @logisznl #wiggers #klompsbouwbedrijf pic.twitter.com/znDXblqc8A— Bernhard ten Brinke (@b_tenbrinke) January 5, 2021
Fortunately, the driver and his Belgian copilot Tom Colsoul were not injured as a result of the accident.
“I am very grateful for the strong car that kept Tom and I unharmed. Thank you sponsors, fans, followers, family and friends for your unconditonal support!” the racer wrote.
DAKAR 2021 = OVER😢😱 I am very grateful for the strong car that kept Tom and I unharmed. Thank you sponsors, fans, followers, family and friends for your unconditonal support! 🙏🏼✨@tomcolsoul @dakarrally @eurolbv @overdriveracing @ToyotaNL @RTLGP @NUsport pic.twitter.com/HqkG5J9iEL— Bernhard ten Brinke (@b_tenbrinke) January 5, 2021
The 2021 Dakar Rally is held from 3 to 15 January. This year’s race was the eighth in ten Brinke’s career. After the second stage, he was in 10th place in the overall standings. The winner of both Stage 2 and Stage 3 is Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah.
All comments
Show new comments (0)