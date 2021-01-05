Sergio Ramos Allegedly Claims PSG Would Build 'Great Team' with Him and Messi

24 May 2014 was a big day for Sergio Ramos, as his 93rd-minute header against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Final pushed the match to extra time and helped “Los Blancos” win its 11th European Cup title. Ramos has since become an iconic figure for Real.

Real Madrid defender and long-time captain Sergio Ramos has informed the club and its President Florentino Perez that he is interested in the so-called super-project of France's PSG, which includes signing contracts both with Ramos and Barcelona’s forward Lionel Messi, Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol told the radio sports programme El Larguero.

"Someone from PSG has told me that they are going to create a great team with me and [Lionel] Messi", Pedrerol cited Ramos as saying.

​According to the Pedrerol, Ramos, whose contract with Real expires in June, has repeatedly rejected all offers on wage cuts during negotiations on the terms of a new contract.

Given the ongoing work on the construction of a new stadium and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Florentino Perez is believed to be revising the budget for the next season, so salary reductions have recently been considered.

While Perez expects Ramos to accept the new terms and agree to wage cuts, the 34-year-old defender is yet to decide on the new contract and is hoping for his wage agreement to remain the same.

© AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinals first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday May 2, 2017

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid in 2005, coming from Sevilla FC, and has won five La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League, and three UEFA Super Cup titles.