Canada Beats Russia in 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship Semifinals

Canada beat Russia 5-0 in the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship semifinals.
The game in Edmonton, Canada, ended 5-0 (3-0, 1-0, 1-0) in favour of the tournament host.
The goals for the Canadians were scored by Alex Newhoek (1st minute), Connor McMichael (11th), Cole Perfetti (16th), Braden Schneider (25th) and Dylan Cozens (59th).
🚨 GOAL! @Dylan_Cozens finds the empty net with 89 seconds to go ... 5-0 🇨🇦.#WorldJuniors— #WorldJuniors (@HC_WJC) January 5, 2021
The road to gold continues... 🏆 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/TdjK2h9NsX— #WorldJuniors (@HC_WJC) January 5, 2021
Newhook suffered an injury in Canada's final preliminary-round game against Finland on 31 December, sparking fears he would not be able to return for the match against Russia. However, he did play and scored the first goal just 59 seconds into the game.
OH THE DRAMA! 59 seconds in @HC_WJC 's Newhook gets credited with a goal and it's 1-0! #WorldJuniors— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2021
Later the United States will play Finland in the second semifinal. The final of the tournament and the game for the third place will take place Tuesday.
