Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Pele to Become Second-Highest Goalscorer of All Time

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice during Juventus' Serie A clash against Udinese, making him the second-highest goalscorer ever.
The Portuguese footballer's career goal tally of 758 has now taken him past Brazilian football legend Pele, who managed an eye-popping record of 757 official goals during his career between 1956 and 1977 for Santos, New York Cosmos, and Brazil.
The former Los Blancos star's brace and assist for Federico Chiesa helped Juventus beat Udinese 4-1. Paulo Dybala netted the fourth in the stoppage time to keep the pressure on the top four in the league.
Now, only Slavia Prague legend Josef Bican leads the chart above Ronaldo with 805 career goals in 530 matches between 1931 and 1955.
Netizens are thrilled and flooding social media with all sorts of reactions:
Cristiano Ronaldo has now equalled Pelé on 757 with the most official goals ever scored. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/KmRjwj64ZU— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 3, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Pele’s record of most goals in football history.— FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) January 3, 2021
⚽️ 758 - Ronaldo
⚽️ 757 - Pele
New year, new height of greatness. 👑🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/hBXoLnbiR3
- Messi broke Pele's record for most goals in a single club— OSH (@oshoalaridwann) January 3, 2021
- Ronaldo broke Pele's total career goals record
Not just the GOAT of a club, he's the GOAT of the whole game 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hm3rAO1n6w
Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele's official goal tally and now has the most goals in football history!— Cousin_C.Ronaldo.🏆 (@Timi_CR7) January 3, 2021
758 Goals..
There's no stopping him.🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/KzJcSeq09p
All comments
Show new comments (0)