Denver Broncos Hall of Fame Running Back, Floyd Little Dead at 78

US sports icon Floyd Little has died of a rare form of cell cancer at the age of 78. Diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor cancer, he was moved to hospice care in November after undergoing chemotherapy in May, his son wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
“Floyd Little was a true hero of the game. He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd’s smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life,” the current Pro Football Hall of Fame president, David Baker, noted.
The legendary sportsman signed with the Denver Broncos in 1967 and quickly showed himself to be one of the most talented players in the entire league. He spent nine seasons with Denver, rushing for 6,323 yards with 43 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and the team ended seasons with a winning record twice, in 1973 and 1974. Little retired from professional football in 1975.
"Without question, Floyd was one of the greatest Broncos of all-time and an unforgettable part of our history. He rightfully earned the nickname 'The Franchise' for his profound impact on this organization, helping to put the Broncos on the pro football map in the early days,” Denver’s President and CEO Joe Ellis said.
As a member of the Broncos, Little received the nickname 'The Franchise' because his signing helped to bring in money to build the Mile High Stadium.
Little entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
