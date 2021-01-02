Register
10:41 GMT02 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, scene of the 1971 disaster

    Fifty Years On, Rangers and Celtic Will Play Against Backdrop of Tragic Memories

    © Photo : Sunday Post/Wikipedia
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081617721_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_80e03bf4ee958568766a14ac17054cc0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202101021081620159-fifty-years-on-rangers-and-celtic-will-play-against-backdrop-of-tragic-memories/

    For more than a century Glasgow Rangers and their arch-rivals Celtic have been the two dominant teams in Scottish football. Between them they have 105 Scottish league championship titles.

    Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is hoping to preserve his team’s 19 point advantage over bitter rivals Celtic on Saturday, 2 January, but the Old Firm game will be dwarfed by the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox Disaster.

    On 2 January 1971 Rangers were hosting Celtic in the Glasgow derby match at their Ibrox stadium. In those days most spectators stood and the majority of the 80,000 crowd were standing on the terraces.

    Celtic took the lead in the 90th minute with a goal from Jimmy Johnstone and many of the Rangers fans headed for home.

    ​But in injury time Rangers striker Colin Stein equalised and 66 fans were killed in a crush on Stairway 13.

    Social historian Dr Joseph Bradley, writing on Celtic's website this week, said it was originally thought fans "departing via the steep slopes at the Copland Road side rushed back upwards to join their jubilant fellow supporters inside, only to be met by others moving downwards towards them", leading to a "monstrous collision and heaving of bodies led to massive crushing and asphyxiation."

    But he said this account was later disproved and it appeared the deaths were caused after the final whistle when fans tried to leave and someone fell, causing a tragic crush.

    "Later eye-witness accounts testified to hearing the barriers creak and bend under the human weight and pressure," he wrote.

    Among those Rangers fans in the ground was a young footballer called Alex Ferguson who would go on to become the most successful manager in the history of Manchester United.

    Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard sits on the bench during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, March 12, 2020
    © AP Photo / Scott Heppell
    Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard sits on the bench during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, March 12, 2020

    In 2011 Ferguson was interviewed for a documentary about the disaster and said he had left the stadium unaware of the tragedy and came home to find his parents worried sick about his brother Martin, who had been on the terrace close to the fatal stairway.

    Ferguson recalled: “He had left early and didn’t know anything…so eventually hours later he turned up and it was a bit fraught. It was a terrible day.”
    Ferguson, a former Rangers player who was then playing for Falkirk, said: “There was a young girl from Falkirk who I went to the funeral. It was so sad. There were so many funerals. It was a terrible time for Rangers and I think it had an impact on (manager) Willie Waddell.”

    Dr Bradley wrote: "In the immediate aftermath, many in Scotland shed tears and, in a then more Christian society, numerous religious services were held. The Ibrox Disaster of 1971 is one of the worst in British football history...it is the ninth most devastating stadium catastrophe in world football."

    There was an almost identical tragedy at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow 11 years later, where the death toll was also 66.

    ​The design of Ibrox and in particular the steep stairway was blamed for the disaster and the club later redesigned the stadium, with Waddell travelling to Germany to get inspiration from Borussia Dortmund’s ultra-modern Westfalenstadion.

    The deaths at Ibrox marked the worst disaster in British football until 1989 when 92 Liverpool fans suffered fatal injuries at Hillsborough in Sheffield during an FA Cup semi final.

    There is expected to be a special ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary on Saturday before the lunchtime kick-off against Celtic.

    People looking at the hundreds of scarves and flowers which were left in tribute at Hillsborough in the aftermath of the disaster
    © AP Photo
    People looking at the hundreds of scarves and flowers which were left in tribute at Hillsborough in the aftermath of the disaster

    But Gerrard, who as a former Liverpool fan is keenly aware of the poignancy of the occasion, is staying focused on the match itself.

    He said this week: “I'm really looking forward to it. It's a fantastic game, we're in a good place and I can't wait for that whistle to go.”

    Rangers have not won the Scottish Premier League title since 2011 and their arch-rivals Celtic have won nine championships in a row.

    The 1971 tragedy was not the first disaster to happen at Ibrox.

    In 1902 part of a stand collapsed, leading to the deaths of 25 spectators during a game between Scotland and England.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle, UK, 31 December 2020.
    World Celebrates New Year Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse