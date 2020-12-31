Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Only Highlight of Year 2020

Recently, in the match of the 16th round of the Premier League, England's champions Liverpool FC played Newcastle; the game ended in a draw.

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp says that he is ready to say goodbye to 2020 despite Liverpool winning a league title, which he describes as the only highlight of this year.

“I’m quite happy 2020 is nearly over to be honest. Apart from becoming champions, it’s not a year I’ll think a lot about in the future,” Klopp said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“'All other problems we can sort but what happened in 2020 is a new experience for all of us... 2020 had one highlight – becoming champions - and all the rest was all big challenges,” he said.

Moreover, the manager claimed that the league position 'doesn't mean anything' and is the 'last thing' he was thinking about.

Liverpool have tied for the second time in a row in the Premier League and continue to lead the England league table with 33 points. In second place is Manchester United with 30 points after 15 games.

Liverpool won the England Football Championship seven rounds before the end of the tournament. On Thursday, second in the standings, Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea in a 31st round and lost the chance to catch up with Jurgen Klopp's team.

This year, Liverpool became the national champs for the 19th time; the previous time the team became the winner of the national championship was in the 1989/90 season. Only Manchester United (20) has won more championships than Liverpool. Liverpool finished second in the championship 14 times, and the club also has seven FA Cup victories and eight English League Cup victories.