Watch Liverpool's Manager Klopp Sing 'Last Christmas' in Heartwarming Holiday Message

2020 has actually been a tough year for everybody due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club managed to win its first Premier League title in 30 years, which Klopp touted as "one of the biggest days of my life".

FC Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has shared a heartfelt holiday message with football fans on Christmas Day, looking back on what this year has brought.

According to Klopp, who led Liverpool to their first English Premier League title last season, this year has been hard due to the pandemic-induced restrictions, but he was happy they could return to the field again and won the league.

"2020 was such a special year in the best possible way and the worst possible way. It started really well, the boys were flying. And then COVID-19 came, which stopped pretty much everything. We all went through that", he said.

But before reflecting on the passing year, Klopp made netizens go "aww" by singing a few lines from the 'Last Christmas' song and sharing his childhood memories of X-Mas celebrations back in Germany. Klopp said in his family, it was a tradition to sing and play a musical instrument. "It was great, great memories. I loved it", he added.

Given the hardships of the pandemic year, Klopp told fans to appreciate every tiny thing they got, because it was all about who you got it from. "It is about who you got it from and the thinking behind it - feel the love involved in the present. Merry Christmas", he said.

In June, Liverpool won the English Premier League for the first time since the 1989-1990 season, after its main contender, FC manchester City, lost a match against FC Chelsea with a final score of 2-1, and after that lost any chance to catch up with the leader.