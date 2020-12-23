Lionel Messi Thanks Fans for Support After Breaking Pele's All-Time Record

Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans, family and friends after breaking Pele's scoring record for a single club.
After Saturday's match against Valencia, in which Messi scored his 643rd career goal for the Catalan club, he matched the record of world football legend Pele.
In the Spanish championship match against Valladolid, the Argentinian scored his 644th goal for Barcelona. Pele scored 643 goals when he played for the Brazilian team "Santos".
Messi himself said that he never thought he would achieve such a success.

"When I started playing football, I never thought I would break any records, especially the one I broke today, which was Pele's. I can only thank everyone who's helped me all these years, my teammates, my family, my friends, and everyone who supports me every day," Messi wrote in an Instagram post.
Messi has been playing for Barcelona since 1 July 2005. Over the course of 15 years, he has helped the team win 34 trophies, including 10 Spanish titles and four Champions League cups.
