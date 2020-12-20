Manchester Derby: Former Man Utd Head van Gaal Says Club May Fire Solskjaer at End of Season

Ex-Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has criticised new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming the current manager still has the job only because he is an ex-MU player.
"Solskjaer is an ex-player, so they will not sack him as quickly as someone else. United won't sack a manager during the season especially Solskjaer. I see all the stories about Solskjaer and his future in the media... But they waited with sacking me until the end of the season and that could happen to him", he said, as quoted by The Mirror.
He addressed Saturday's match between the Red Devils and their crosstown rivals Man City that ended in a goalless draw. He said that "In the derby, United played as if they were City's servants".
"All Man United did was defend with ten men", van Gaal said. "Everyone knows my relationship with Pep Guardiola, who is angry with me because I challenged him in my last book. But I enjoyed watching City more than United. I have far more sympathy for City than for United. Honestly, United were just defending and hoping they can do a quick hit on the counter".
Solskjaer debuted for Manchester United back in 1996 and played there until retiring in 2007. His goals allowed the team to secure a treble in 1998, when the Red Devils won the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.
