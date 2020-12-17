FIFA Declares Robert Lewandowski Best Footballer of the Year

Robert Lewandowski on Thursday was proclaimed FIFA Men's Player of the year, for the first time in his career.
FIFA took to Twitter to congratulate the Polish footballer on the title.
🏆 He's done it! @lewy_official overcomes two of the greatest players in history to become #TheBest FIFA Men's Player for the first time!— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
🔴 @FCBayern | @LaczyNasPilka 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/TK34hTXcsS
The international organization pointed out that the Polish footballer has "overcome two of the greatest players in history", in particular, Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lewandowski's team, Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, also took to Twitter to celebrate their striker's winning of the coveted FIFA award. The club shared a video showing the moment that FIFA President Gianni Infantino lifted the Best FIFA Men’s Player trophy and presented it to the 32-year-old player.
Surprise 😉🏆#TheBest @lewy_official pic.twitter.com/zQSdQpj33w— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 17, 2020
