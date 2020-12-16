Qatar and Saudi Arabia to Host Asian Games in 2030 and 2034 Respectively, Olympic Council Says

Doha and Riyadh will host the 2030 and the 2034 Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia announced on Wednesday.
"I can now announce... that the city who had the highest vote and will host 2030 is Doha," the OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said, as quoted by AFP.
"The second hosting city, for 2034, is Riyadh," Sabah added.
A video of the OCA president announcing the news was shared online.
Exciting times, Doha wins the bid to host the 2030 Asian Games! https://t.co/cyS36CorvP— Marco Cardinale (@Marco_Cardinale) December 16, 2020
The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a multi-sport event which is held every four years, bringing together athletes from all over Asia. These Games are recognised by the International Olympic Committee and are considered the second-largest sports event after the Olympics.
