Register
14:23 GMT14 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Arsenal - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - 12 May 2001 Liverpool's manager Gerard Houllier holds aloft the FA Cup

    Late Liverpool FC Legend Gerard Houllier Extolled in Tributes As 'Lovely Guy, Great Coach’

    © REUTERS / REUTERS FILE PHOTO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081453319_0:184:2048:1336_1200x675_80_0_0_5c86686ff8a74f5e2869184fa11be9e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202012141081454163-late-liverpool-fc-legend-gerard-houllier-extolled-in-tributes-as-lovely-guy-great-coach/

    Gerard Houllier, former manager of Liverpool FC and the French national team, passed away in the early hours of Monday at the age of 73 days after reportedly undergoing a heart operation in Paris.

    The football world has been reacting to the death of former Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and France manager Gerard Houllier, who passed away in the early hours of Monday at the age of 73, according to RMC Sport and L'Equipe, days after undergoing heart surgery in Paris.

    As heartfelt tributes pour in, Gary Lineker, English ex-footballer, sports broadcaster and Match of the Day presenter went on social media to pay his respects to a man he referred to as one of football's "smartest, warmest and loveliest people."

    ​Former English footballer and 2001 Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen, who played as a striker for Liverpool, as well as for the England national team, said he was "absolutely heartbroken" over the demise of “a great manager and a genuinely caring man."

    ​Owen had spent six years at Anfield under Houllier.

    Sports journalist Gregg Evans reacted to the news by recalling how Gerard Houllier had invited him to home in Paris to discussed his career in football.

    ​‘Reds’ fans rushed to thank Houllier on social media for r the warm memories he had left from his tenure with Liverpool FC.

    Legendary Career

    Gerard Houllier, who prior to coaching played as a midfielder for clubs from England and France, spent some of his playing and coaching career at the French club Le Touquet, subsequently moving on to manage teams such as Lens, PSG, and Lyon.

    For a brief spell Houllier took charge of the French national team.

    He was subsequently invited to become co-manager of Liverpool FC together with Roy Evans in July 1998.
    After Evans resigned on 10 November, Houllier was left in sole charge of the team for what would become his most famous spell as a manager.

    Liverpool football club flag
    © CC0
    Liverpool football club flag

    During his six-year stint, the Anfield club enjoyed five trophy successes in 2001, as they claimed the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, Charity Shield and UEFA Super Cup. Liverpool also returned to the European Cup for the first time since the 1980s.

    The Frenchman's last managerial position was at Aston Villa between 2010 and 2011, although he left the role after suffering heart problems which caused him to miss the final month of his first season.

    In October of 2001 however, Houllier had to undergo emergency heart surgery, after which he returned to the club, leading it to second place in the 2001-02 season. In 2004 Houllier left Liverpool, and returned to coaching in France with Lyon in 2005.

    2010 saw him return to England with Aston Villa – a tenure that was cut short due to illness after just nine months. Recipient of the Legion d'honneur for his services to French football, and an honorary OBE for services to British football, Houllier, became head of global football at Red Bull in 2012.

    After the announcement of his demise, Liverpool FC issued a statement that read:

    "We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020."

    Related:

    Liverpool's Jota Out for Up to Two Months After Injuring Knee, Club Manager Klopp Says
    Jurgen Klopp Claims Coutinho 'Still Loves Liverpool', Played Key Role in Fabinho Transfer
    Ex-Liverpool Manager Gerard Houllier Dies at 73
    Tags:
    Michael Owen, Ballon d'Or, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Liverpool FC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse