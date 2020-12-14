Ex-Liverpool Manager Gerard Houllier Reportedly Dies at 73

Gerard Houllier died last night. The cause of death was not reported.
Houlier is known for his work with Liverpool. Together with the Reds, he won the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and Super Cup, and the English League Cup (twice). He was the best coach of 2001, according to UEFA.
Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people. #RIPGerard— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 14, 2020
During his career, Houllier has also led the French national team, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Lens and other teams. His last job was at Aston Villa, which he coached from 2010 to 2011.
When he was a football player, Houllier played for clubs from England and France as a midfielder.
