Jurgen Klopp Claims Coutinho 'Still Loves Liverpool', Played Key Role in Fabinho Transfer

Brazilian and Portuguese footballer Philippe Coutinho left FC Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018 in a £142 million transfer deal, after five years in the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed the former midfielder Philippe Countinho “still loves Liverpool” and played a key role in Fabinho’s transfer to Liverpool, according to the Mirror.

According to the Klopp, Countinho convinced his countryman to sign because of his continued affection for the club.

Liverpool's boss also explained why Liverpool must thank the Brazilian duo Coutinho and Roberto Firmino for arranging for the transfer to the club.

"I think the best help was probably Bobby [Firmino] as they knew each other from the national team and for sure what Phil said about Liverpool because he loved and still loves Liverpool, so these kinds of things helped,” he said.

Fabinho started his career in Brazil, his first club was Paulinia, and later he moved to Fluminense. Then there was a move to Rio Ave, a loan to Real Madrid's double and even a debut for the first team, “Blancos”. But he failed to prove himself fully in Madrid and he went to Monaco.

At that time he was noticed by Liverpool and in 2018 he moved to the club for 45 million euros. The Brazilian won three trophies with the Lersisides - the English Championship, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup. In total, he played 90 matches for Liverpool, scored three goals and made seven assists.