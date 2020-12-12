Anthony Joshua Retains Heavyweight Titles After Defeating Kubrat Pulev

The UK's World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has beaten his Bulgarian rival Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on Saturday, retaining his the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation titles.
It has been Joshua's first fight in more than a year. The powerful knock-out has been shared on social media.
ANTHONY JOSHUA. BOOM. pic.twitter.com/I5T8H8aplR— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 12, 2020
Fans are now anticipating Joshua's next fight, as he is set to compete against another Briton, Tyson Fury, in 2021. Joshua is apparently ready to meet any rival, as he told reporters, "I'm up for anyone, look at my resume. Whoever has got the belt, I want the belt. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be!".
In June 2019, Joshua suffered a dramatic loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, which marked his first and only defeat in his professional career. However, he fought in a rematch the same year, defeating Ruiz Jr and reclaiming all his titles.
