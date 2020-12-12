Pogba is Not Trying to Force His Way Out of Club and is Focused on United, Says Solskjaer

Rumours about the Frenchman's possible exit started during the previous football season following Pogba's unsuccessful performance on the pitch, which prompted criticism from the club's supporters. Some fans even claimed that the midfielder was faking injuries because he no longer wanted to play for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba is focused on playing for Manchester United, says the club's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, amid reports that the Frenchman desperately wants to leave the Red Devila. "Paul's got the hunger and appetite to play. He wants to train and he's focused on performing when he gets a chance", said Solskjaer.

United's manager emphasised that Pogba is not trying to force his way out of the club like other athletes do when they want to make it clear they're no longr willing to play for the team.

"There's been other players refusing to train and refusing to play - they're not here anymore, of course - but Paul's not once done that. He's got the quality and the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig, when he had a positive impact", the manager said.

Solskjaer's tatement comes just days after Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, said the midfielder is "unhappy" at Old Trafford and should leave during the upcoming transfer window.

"He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market", Raiola said, stressing that the Frenchman has no "intention" to extend his contract.

It would appear that there is some truth in the agent's words as the Frenchman is still struggling to fulfill his potential. Last season, he played in 16 matches in the Premiere League and scored one goal and made two assists. This year he's scored one goal in the Premier League and EFL Cup and made two assists in the Champions League.

Of course, the season has just begun, but his performance at Old Trafford has been a far cry from how he played at Juventus, which explains why he's been the subject of constant criticism from United's fans – after all the club shelled out $127 million for the midfielder.

Following his agent's statement, sports media started speculating that the Frenchman may return to Juventus or join PSG or Real Madrid. The latter is reportedly his dream destination.