Ex-Barcelona Player Kevin-Prince Boateng Backs Messi for Napoli Transfer to 'Honour Maradona'

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played for Barcelona in 2018-2019, has urged Lionel Messi to join Napoli next season in order to commemorate late Argentinian football star Diego Maradona.
The Catalan team captain will have an option to leave the club on a free transfer next summer, as his contract expires.
"Messi should go to Napoli after his contract with Barca expires in June 2021. He could say, I would like to honour Maradona's No 10 and go and play a year or two at Naples, without thinking about money, but the heart... It would be like a movie. He would have to go training by helicopter because people would eat him alive and he would be very happy", Boateng told ESPN.
Messi played for Newell's Old Boys just as Maradona did, before leaving for Barca at the age of 13.
Earlier this year, he attempted to leave Barcelona after nearly 20 years at the club. However, the club stressed that his contract only expires in 2021.
