Video Shows F1 Kimi Raikkonen’s Car Catches Fire During Abu Dhabi GP Practice

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen saw his car bursting into flames while racing around the track during practice at the Abu Dhabi F1 GP. The 41-year-old driver managed to jump out of the car and started extinguishing the fire that was engulfing his vehicle. Fortunately, the Finnish motorsport legend was not injured, while a group of emergency personnel assisted Raikkonen in putting out the fire. A video of the incident has been posted on the official F1 Twitter account.
Flames from the back of Kimi Raikkonen's car brought a temporary halt to FP2 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cY1qi7Cr6d— Formula 1 (@F1) December 11, 2020
