Mohamed Salah Breaks Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool Record With Goal in First Minute

Mohamed Salah has scored his 22nd Champions League goal for Liverpool, beating the previous record set by Steven Gerrard. The goal, bagged in the first 60 seconds of the clash, is now also the fastest one the Reds have ever scored in the Champions League.
The Goal of Mohamed Salah for Liverpool in video ! 🤯🎥#FCMLIV #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QrhJHVrefR— Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) December 9, 2020
The goal was called somewhat fortuitous, as the ball went through the goalkeeper’s legs.
Wednesday’s Group D game was the last group match for Liverpool and did not have much meaning, as the club has already qualified for the next round. This is the first time the Reds have secured a place in the knockout stage even before the final group game.
The round of 16 fixtures is set to be played on February 16 or 17, 2021, with the second leg scheduled to take place on March 9 or 10.
All comments
Show new comments (0)