Istanbul Basaksehir Players Decide Not to Return to Pitch After Racist Incident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The players of Turkish football club Istanbul Basaksehir, who left the pitch after a racist incident in a Champions League match, decided not to return, the club said on Twitter.

"Our players have taken a decision NOT TO go back on the pitch after our Assistant Coach, Pierre Webo has been exposed to racist behavior by the 4th Official," it said.

​The match that took place on Tuesday in Paris was interrupted in the 16th minute. During the first half, referee Ovidiu Hategan showed a red card to Basaksehir coach Cameroonian Pierre Webo, while, according to the official account of the Turkish club on Twitter, the fourth referee insulted Webo on racial grounds. The players left the pitch.

Basaksehir striker Demba Ba was caught on camera accusing the official of using unacceptable language. He was heard saying: “(When you mention a white guy) you never say ‘this white guy’ you say ‘this guy’ so when you mention a black guy, do you have to say ‘this black guy.”

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan condemned the remarks made against Webo, saying on his Twitter account that Turkey is "unconditionally against racism, discrimination in sports, all fields in life.”

After the match, PSG stated in a tweet: "Any form of racism goes against the values conveyed by Paris Saint-Germain, its President, its staff and its players."