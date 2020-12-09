Watch Demba Ba Angrily Complain to Official After Alleged Racist Incident in PSG vs Istanbul Game

The Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended in the first half. Reports allege that one of the officials made an offensive remark when referring to an assistant manager of the Turkish club, Pierre Webo.
After the alleged incident, nearby cameras caught Basaksehir striker Demba Ba accusing the official of using unacceptable language.
Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir pic.twitter.com/mFGJgSW1X4— FIFA 21 News (@FUT21News) December 8, 2020
Ba was heard saying: “(When you mention a white guy) you never say ‘this white guy’ you say ‘this guy’ so when you mention a black guy, do you have to say ‘this black guy.”
Following the suspension of the game, the Basaksehir team tweeted a picture saying “No To Racism,” thus confirming that some sort of incident happened during the match.
All comments
Show new comments (0)