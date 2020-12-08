Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir Match Suspended After Referee Accused of Racist Comment

The players of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the pitch during the first half of a Champions League Group H game on Monday, following an alleged racist comment by one of the officials.
According to the Independent newspaper, Basaksehir's substitute forward Demba Ba was heard saying to the referee, Basaksehir’s substitute forward Demba Ba, "You never this say 'this white guy', you say 'this guy', so why when you mention… listen to me… so why when you mention a black guy [do] you have to say 'this black guy'?"
🇹🇷 Un adjoint de Basaksehir, Pierre Webo, ancien joueur du Cameroun, accuse le quatrième arbitre de racisme. Les joueurs demandent à ce que le quatrième arbitre s'explique.#PSGIBFK #RMCChampions #UCL pic.twitter.com/A2rwt9ghDI— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) December 8, 2020
Prior to that, assistant coach Webo, who was reportedly involved in the altercation, was shown a straight red card. The Basaksehir players were first to leave the pitch, followed by the PSG team.
Following the suspension of the match, the Basaksehir team also tweeted a picture saying "No To Racism", confirming that some sort of incident occurred during the Tuesday match.
