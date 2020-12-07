Manchester United's Paul Pogba Will Soon Leave Team, Reports Suggest

According to media reports, Pogba is considering a possible transfer to Real Madrid and Juventus, as he has been neglected by the Red Devils' manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for most of the season.

World Cup winner Paul Pogba is allegedly planning to end his career with Manchester United, according to an interview on Italian Tuttosport, the full version of which is to be published on Tuesday.

According to reports, the interview cites Pogba's manager, Mino Raiola as saying that Paul is no longer happy with the Red Devils and "needs a new team, a change of air", as he is reportedly "not able to express himself in the way that he would like and he is expected to".

The revelation comes just one day away from what is presumed to be the biggest game of the season, as Manchester United players are heading for Germany to compete with RB Leipzig. Prior to that, on Saturday, the Red Devils completed a comeback victory in the Premier League, with Pogba scoring a goal to secure their 3-1 win at West Ham.

"I can say that it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United", Raiola allegedly said, adding that "it is not Paul's intention to extend his contract" with the the Old Trafford club.

Pogba himself has made several gestures hinting a transfer is possible, as in 2019, he expressed a desire for a "new challenge somewhere else", just one year after he helped Manchester United win the World Cup in Russia.

According to media reports, Raiola did not elaborate on Pogba's future options, but Pogba indicated in October it would be a "dream" to play for Real Madrid, as he previously played for that club before returning to Machester United in 2014.