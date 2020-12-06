‘We Don't Talk About Other Clubs Players’: PSG Boss Leonardo Weighs in On Possible Messi Transfer

Earlier, Brazilian football player Neymar said that he would like to play in the same team with the Argentinian forward Lionel Messi again next season.

The sporting director of the French FC Paris Saint-Germain, Leonardo, commented on Neymar’s statement that he wants to be in the same team with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

"We have to respect Messi and Barcelona. Messi is a Barcelona player. When someone talks about our player, we're unhappy, so we don't talk about other clubs' players," he said in an interview with Canal+.

"It's not the time to talk about that, to talk about the transfer window, we're thinking about our season, our goals, staying focused. We have the squad to do that, a competitive team even if we rotate players," he added.

Neymar has claimed that he wanted to play alongside former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi next season, according to the Sky Sports.

Neymar and Messi played together for four seasons between 2013 and 2017.

Together with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Messi would help Barcelona win La Liga two times and the Champions League one time.

Last summer, Messi tried to end his contract with the Catalan club ahead of schedule. The striker came into conflict with management over dissatisfaction with the situation in the team, but in the end he was persuaded to remain with Barcelona until the end of his current contract.

In turn, Neymar joined PSG after FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017.