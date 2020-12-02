Russia's 'Krasnodar' Defeats French 'Rennes' in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian football club Krasnodar defeated France's Rennes in the fifth match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and secured participation in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League.
The match of Group E, held in Krasnodar, ended with a score of 1-0. The only goal was scored by Marcus Berg in the 71st minute.
With five matches played and one remaining, "Krasnodar" has four points, "Rennes" has one. Chelsea and Sevilla with 10 points each after four games will play later in the day.
The club celebrated the victory in its Twitter account: "We got the victory! And we got a Europe League spring!".
Есть победа! И будет лигоевропейская весна!🖤💚#КраснодарРенн – 1:0 pic.twitter.com/0wuCjbpQ3f— FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) December 2, 2020
In addition, "Krasnodar" interrupted a 17-match no-win streak of Russian clubs in the group stage of European competitions this season.
Earlier, English “Chelsea” and Spanish “Sevilla” secured their places in Champions League playoffs. In a final stand-off, Russian club will meet with the London one, while "Rennes" will play with "Sevilla". Both matches are scheduled for 8 December.
