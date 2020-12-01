Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, F1 Media reported citing the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
Mr Hamilton has been isolated in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authorities' guidelines in Bahrain, where the race is to take place, according to the media.
In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.— F1 Media (@F1Media) December 1, 2020
"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well," his Mercedes team said.
Hamilton has participated in Formula One since 2007. He is a seven-time Formula One World Champion.
