Lewis Hamilton Wins Bahrain F1 Grand Prix For Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has won the Formula One Grand Prix in Bahrain for Mercedes.
BREAKING: @LewisHamilton wins in Bahrain! 🏆— Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020
He takes victory ahead of Max Verstappen (P2) and Alex Albon (P3) after a dramatic race at Sakhir #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vU2PnF6wMB
Two weeks ago, Hamilton won the title in Turkey. He has now won the past five races and 11 of the 15 so far this season, according to Reuters.
Qué carrera más dramática en todos los sentidos, pero al final aquí está nuestro podio:— La marquesita🧸🍒👼🏻 (@GaldamezAndrea) November 29, 2020
1: Lewis Hamilton
2: ✨Max Verstappen✨💕💕
3: Alex Albon
#F1#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/LcJz2mRUr2
The race was overshadowed by an accident when Romain Grosjean survived a fireball crash at 140mph.
All comments
Show new comments (0)