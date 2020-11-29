Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Reveals Plans to Continue Fighting Following Clash With Roy Jones Jr.

After an 8-round exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw, the former champ said that he is planning to continue fighting.
“This is better than fighting for championships,” Tyson said. “We're humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We've got to do this again. I would absolutely do this again.”
Roy Jones Jr. fought in Los Angeles Lakers gloves to commemorate Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. The result of the fight will not be included in the statistics of both athletes.
Mike Tyson had 58 fights and won 50 of them, Roy Jones Jr. earned 66 wins in 75 fights.
